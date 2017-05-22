St. John's man arrested for DUI owes ...

St. John's man arrested for DUI owes $28,000 in fines

St. John's -A 48-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after police received a report of a possibly impaired driver in the area of Elizabeth Avenue. The driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving, operating without insurance, operating without a valid driver's licence, failure to transfer ownership and operating an unregistered vehicle.

