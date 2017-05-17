"Small" fire breaks out in inpatient ...

"Small" fire breaks out in inpatient unit at hospital in St. John's, N.L.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A health authority in Newfoundland says no one was hurt when a fire broke out in one of its units and forced the relocation of patients. Eastern Health says the "small fire" was detected at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on one of the inpatient units at the Waterford Hospital in St. John's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 8 min Maestro 62,311
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... 5 hr Rose_NoHo 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless 16 hr LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC