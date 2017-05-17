"Small" fire breaks out in inpatient unit at hospital in St. John's, N.L.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A health authority in Newfoundland says no one was hurt when a fire broke out in one of its units and forced the relocation of patients. Eastern Health says the "small fire" was detected at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on one of the inpatient units at the Waterford Hospital in St. John's.

