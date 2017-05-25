'She's a hero': Group holds vigil for...

'She's a hero': Group holds vigil for Muskrat Falls protester behind bars

Beatrice Hunter was taken into custody Monday, after she told the court she would not promise to stay away from the Muskrat Falls construction site if released from custody. About 50 people gathered outside the RCMP detachment in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Monday evening where fellow Muskrat Falls protester, Beatrice Hunter, is being held.

