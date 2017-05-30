Sheepdogs, Novaks, fireworks set for ...

Sheepdogs, Novaks, fireworks set for Canada 150 in St. John's

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Canadian band The Sheepdogs will headline the Canada 150 concert in St. John's on July 1. The Sheepdogs, from Saskatoon, will be headlining the evening's concert on Canada Day, along with the Novaks and Mallory Johnson. The Novaks are Mick Davis, Mark Neary, Brad Power and Elliot Dicks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 15 hr Del Boca Vista 62,342
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,415,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC