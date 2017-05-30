Sheepdogs, Novaks, fireworks set for Canada 150 in St. John's
Canadian band The Sheepdogs will headline the Canada 150 concert in St. John's on July 1. The Sheepdogs, from Saskatoon, will be headlining the evening's concert on Canada Day, along with the Novaks and Mallory Johnson. The Novaks are Mick Davis, Mark Neary, Brad Power and Elliot Dicks.
