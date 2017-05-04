Search continues for B.C. fire chief ...

Search continues for B.C. fire chief who may have been swept away in creek

The search for a missing British Columbia fire chief feared to have been swept away in swollen creek has resumed. He was last known to be checking creek flow levels at a campground east of the village as snowmelt and rain was causing floods in the region.

