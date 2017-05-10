Rogers TV axes Wendy Woodland and her show, Corner Brook Caf
The community cable television show has become a casualty, along with its longtime host and producer Wendy Woodland, in cuts confirmed by Rogers TV this week. No one from Rogers was made available for an interview, but the cable company confirmed via email that four positions have been cut from its operations in Corner Brook, St. John's and Gander.
