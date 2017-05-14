Road rage incident on TCH results in arrest of Conception Bay South man
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary got a complaint the occupants of two cars approaching St. John's on the Trans Canada Highway Sunday afternoon were gesturing at each other. A 30-year-old Conception Bay South man was charged with mischief as a result of the incident, which happened around 1:30 p.m. A traffic stop Sunday morning on Hamlyn Road in St. John's resulted in the arrest of a man who police say owes $11,000 in outstanding fines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Anon
|62,284
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC