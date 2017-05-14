Road rage incident on TCH results in arrest of Conception Bay South man

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary got a complaint the occupants of two cars approaching St. John's on the Trans Canada Highway Sunday afternoon were gesturing at each other. A 30-year-old Conception Bay South man was charged with mischief as a result of the incident, which happened around 1:30 p.m. A traffic stop Sunday morning on Hamlyn Road in St. John's resulted in the arrest of a man who police say owes $11,000 in outstanding fines.

