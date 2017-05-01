RNC seeking information on suspicious Bauline Line fire

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary general investigation unit is looking for help solving a suspicious heavy equipment fire on the Bauline Line recently On April 24, just after 7 a.m., RNC patrol services responded to a report that a John Deere dozer was on fire in a gravel pit off Bauline Line near Middle Three Island Pond Road. The RNC general investigation unit is asking anyone who has information to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.