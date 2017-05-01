RNC seeking information on suspicious Bauline Line fire
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary general investigation unit is looking for help solving a suspicious heavy equipment fire on the Bauline Line recently On April 24, just after 7 a.m., RNC patrol services responded to a report that a John Deere dozer was on fire in a gravel pit off Bauline Line near Middle Three Island Pond Road. The RNC general investigation unit is asking anyone who has information to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Anon
|62,255
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar '17
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar '17
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC