Recount required in Nunatsiavut by-election

A press release from the Nunatsiavut government on May 11 says a recount will be held for the May 10 by-election to fill a seat in the Nunatsiavut Assembly for the Constituency of Canada. Edward Blake-Rudkowski received 10 more votes than the next closest candidate, Bill Flowers, which triggers an automatic recount as per the Nunatsiavut Elections Act.

