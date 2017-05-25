RCMP coerced murder suspect into stat...

RCMP coerced murder suspect into statements after arrest: judge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Pamela Pike speaks with her lawyer, Bob Buckingham, during a court appearance in Grand Falls-Windsor in May. A justice of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador found that a police interviewer violated her charter rights. An RCMP constable misled a murder suspect, dismissed her requests for a lawyer, belittled her legal advice and refused her attempts to end interviews, a Newfoundland and Labrador judge has found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 9 hr Andi 62,334
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,361,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC