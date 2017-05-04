Race to avert strike at Quebec mine near Lab City
Two thousand employees at the Mount Wright mine and the Port Cartier operation voted to reject the contract by 99.6 percent last week. One of the main issues is with contract is the company's demand to introduce a two tier Pension system.
