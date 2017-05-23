Quebec Innu accused of illegal caribou hunting launch constitutional challenge
Three men accused of illegally hunting caribou in southern Labrador are launching a constitutional challenge, citing aboriginal rights to hunt on traditional grounds. Roger Mark, Jacques Mark, and Jean Phillipe Vollant are all members of the Pakua Shipi Innu Band accused of hunting in 2015 in the Birchy Lakes area of Labrador, where a caribou hunting ban has been in place since 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Maestro
|62,321
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC