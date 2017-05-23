Quebec Innu accused of illegal caribo...

Quebec Innu accused of illegal caribou hunting launch constitutional challenge

15 min ago Read more: CBC News

Three men accused of illegally hunting caribou in southern Labrador are launching a constitutional challenge, citing aboriginal rights to hunt on traditional grounds. Roger Mark, Jacques Mark, and Jean Phillipe Vollant are all members of the Pakua Shipi Innu Band accused of hunting in 2015 in the Birchy Lakes area of Labrador, where a caribou hunting ban has been in place since 2013.

Newfoundland

