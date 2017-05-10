Quebec floods: nearly 4,000 residences affected and 2,721 people evacuated
Quebec's public security minister says nearly 4,000 residences in the province have now been affected by recent floods. Martin Coiteux gave un update on the situation this morning and said 2,721 people have had to leave their homes because of high water levels.
