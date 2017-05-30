Q&A: Rise of fentanyl and opioid addiction in Newfoundland
The rise of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and treating addiction will be discussed during a live special on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Facebook page on Tuesday. Health Minister John Haggie will be taking questions and comments from the audience, along with U-Turn founder Jeff Bourne and Dr. Bruce Hollett, division chief of family medicine, chronic pain and addiction at the Waterford Hospital.
