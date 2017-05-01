Public security minister preaches pat...

Public security minister preaches patience as Quebec towns deal with flooding

Quebec's public security minister is preaching patience and says flooding fears will remain for the next several days as more rain is expected in the coming days. Numerous Quebec municipalities that border streams and rivers are dealing flooding as heavy precipitation and mild temperatures have caused water levels to rise rapidly.

Newfoundland

