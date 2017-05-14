Pride Toronto asks for continued fund...

Pride Toronto asks for continued funding amid debate over police participation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

The head of Canada's largest Pride parade is petitioning Toronto officials to keep an annual grant as debate over police participation in the event continues. Olivia Nuamah, the executive director of Pride Toronto, is expected to make a case Monday to a city committee weighing the fate of the roughly $260,000 subsidy to the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 6 hr PAC 62,287
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar '17 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar '17 need xpensive fil... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC