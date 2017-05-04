Police respond to assault in CBS, sus...

Police respond to assault in CBS, suspect accused of assaulting officer

Thursday night shortly before 9:50 p.m., RNC patrol officers were called to Conception Bay South to look into a report of an assault, but while there police say one of the officers was assaulted. He was held at the lockup and will appear in court this morning to face charges of assaulting a peace officer.

