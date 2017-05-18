Police, rescue crews respond to call ...

Police, rescue crews respond to call near Joe Batt's Pond, west of Gander

Bonavista Bay Search and Rescue was on the scene near Joe Batt's Pond, west of Gander, Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to a call just before 3 p.m. Sunday and raced to the body of water near Joe Batt's Pond, The Gander Fire Department, RCMP, Gander police, and an ambulance were at the scene, as well as a boat with the Bonavista Bay Search and Rescue squad.

