Paying to preserve eggs: Fertility issues for cancer patients focus of weekend clinic

Women with cancer have a very short time to try to preserve eggs before they have to begin treatment, doctors say. An information session Sunday in St. John's is raising awareness and money to help cancer patients whose treatment can make it impossible to have children.

