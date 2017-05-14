Parsons to work shift as correctional officer at HMP
Justice and Public Safety Minister Andrew Parsons will experience what it's like to work as a correctional officer at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's on Wednesday. He will start his shift by unlocking cells and assisting with service of breakfast to inmates before joining correctional officers in the transfer and admission of an inmate at the city lockup in St. John's.
