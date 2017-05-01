Northern Canadian man who wished for death by police dead after Mountie shooting
RCMP in Nunavut say a man who died following a police-involved shooting had used social media to express a desire for death at the hands of the Mounties. Officers in the tiny community of Hall Beach got a call late Monday evening regarding someone live-streaming about wanting to die by police.
