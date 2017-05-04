No business like tow business: Hebron platform finished, just waiting on weather
Millions of hours of work has gone into building the Hebron platform, and now Mother Nature is the only thing holding it back from heading out to sea. Tow vessels are in place at the Bull Arm site surrounding the 750,000-tonne structure, but the sea that has caused delays all winter is holding back it at the moment.
