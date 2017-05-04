No business like tow business: Hebron...

No business like tow business: Hebron platform finished, just waiting on weather

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Millions of hours of work has gone into building the Hebron platform, and now Mother Nature is the only thing holding it back from heading out to sea. Tow vessels are in place at the Bull Arm site surrounding the 750,000-tonne structure, but the sea that has caused delays all winter is holding back it at the moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 6 hr FYI 62,279
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar '17 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar '17 need xpensive fil... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,842,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC