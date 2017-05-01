Newfoundland Mary Travels to Calgary's Lunchbox Theatre

On April 24th, Calgary theatregoers will see the western Canadian premiere of Newfoundland Mary, a new musical written by Peter Fenton and Scott White which will wrap up the core season at Lunchbox Theatre. The show will be directed by award winning director Valerie Ann Pearson and will feature Rennie Wilkinson as Mary, and Guillermo Urra as Luis.

