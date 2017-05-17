Newfoundland and Labrador recruits mi...

Newfoundland and Labrador recruits midwifery consultant

A midwifery consultant has been hired to work with the regional health authorities and others to lay the groundwork for midwifery in the public health care system, Health Minister John Haggie announced. According to the department, Becker has practised midwifery in Germany, the Caribbean and Canada and has experience in rural and remote midwifery services and collaborative maternity care.

Newfoundland

