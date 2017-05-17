Newfoundland and Labrador recruits midwifery consultant
A midwifery consultant has been hired to work with the regional health authorities and others to lay the groundwork for midwifery in the public health care system, Health Minister John Haggie announced. According to the department, Becker has practised midwifery in Germany, the Caribbean and Canada and has experience in rural and remote midwifery services and collaborative maternity care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|42 min
|Rose_NoHo
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Parishioner
|62,310
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|12 hr
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC