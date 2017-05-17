New pop-culture convention coming to ...

New pop-culture convention coming to central Newfoundland

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

A new convention for lovers of all things comics, sci-fi and pop culture related is coming to Gander for two days next month. Central Pop Con will be held at the Gander Curling Club and the Gander Arts and Culture Centre on June 10-11.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... 4 hr Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Maestro 62,311
News Editorial: Young and homeless 21 hr LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,768 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC