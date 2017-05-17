New pop-culture convention coming to central Newfoundland
A new convention for lovers of all things comics, sci-fi and pop culture related is coming to Gander for two days next month. Central Pop Con will be held at the Gander Curling Club and the Gander Arts and Culture Centre on June 10-11.
