NDP pledge $2 million to improve Nova Scotia's sexual assault victims

Nova Scotia's NDP leader says his party would invest $2 million to improve services to help sexual assault victims if elected on May 30. Gary Burrill was joined by two students and a gaggle of campaign staff at Dalhousie University on Saturday as he pledged to spend $1 million to double the number of sexual assault therapists in the province. He says an NDP government would add $1 million in funding for organizations the provide sexual assault services and women's centres.

