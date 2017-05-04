N.S. police chief suspended with pay after being charged with sexual assault
The police chief in Nova Scotia is being suspended with pay for 60 days after being charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The police commission in Bridgewater said late Thursday that a motion was passed to suspend 53-year-old John Collyer.
