Muskrat to blame? Evacuated Mud Lake ...

Muskrat to blame? Evacuated Mud Lake fears megaproject caused flood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Sara Rumbolt, pictured with two of her three kids, hasn't decided whether or not her family will move back to the community once the water levels lower. Many from Mud Lake and surrounding area are blaming Muskrat Falls for the flood that forced the community to evacuate Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Transgender community, NDP urge Trudeau governm... 10 hr Jimmy 1
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... 22 hr Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 22 hr Maestro 62,311
News Editorial: Young and homeless Wed LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC