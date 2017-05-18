Muskrat to blame? Evacuated Mud Lake fears megaproject caused flood
Sara Rumbolt, pictured with two of her three kids, hasn't decided whether or not her family will move back to the community once the water levels lower. Many from Mud Lake and surrounding area are blaming Muskrat Falls for the flood that forced the community to evacuate Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender community, NDP urge Trudeau governm...
|10 hr
|Jimmy
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|22 hr
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|Maestro
|62,311
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC