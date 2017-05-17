MUN engineering student pleads not guilty to attempted murder
In provincial court in St. John's on Thursday, Masih Allahbakhshi, 28, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. Allahbakhshi was released on bail earlier in May, after being found fit to stand trial following a seven-day psychiatric assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender community, NDP urge Trudeau governm...
|1 hr
|Jimmy
|1
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|13 hr
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Maestro
|62,311
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC