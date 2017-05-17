MUN engineering student pleads not gu...

MUN engineering student pleads not guilty to attempted murder

In provincial court in St. John's on Thursday, Masih Allahbakhshi, 28, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. Allahbakhshi was released on bail earlier in May, after being found fit to stand trial following a seven-day psychiatric assessment.

