Mount Pearl teen's attack on seagull prompts PETA response

The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent letters to St. John's area schools Thursday urging them to implement humane education. Reacting to news reports that a teenager was charged after allegedly using a hatchet to attack a seagull at Mount Pearl Senior High, PETA'S humane education division - Teach-kind - offered the schools free "Bullies Are Just Cowards: Report Abuse When You See It!" posters, and sent elementary schools its Share the World curriculum kits.

