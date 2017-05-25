Mount Pearl teen's attack on seagull ...

Mount Pearl teen's attack on seagull prompts PETA response

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent letters to St. John's area schools Thursday urging them to implement humane education. Reacting to news reports that a teenager was charged after allegedly using a hatchet to attack a seagull at Mount Pearl Senior High, PETA'S humane education division - Teach-kind - offered the schools free "Bullies Are Just Cowards: Report Abuse When You See It!" posters, and sent elementary schools its Share the World curriculum kits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Eastside Reporter 62,325
News Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless May 17 LMLS 1
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) May 3 just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr '17 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr '17 mella 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC