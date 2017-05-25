Mount Pearl couple plan to pay off mo...

Mount Pearl couple plan to pay off mortgage, take family vacation with lottery winnings

Lynn Yetman says her husband didn't believe her when she first told him they'd won Set For Life. After winning Set for Life, Lynn and Jim Yetman plan to get rid of a few things, including mortgage and credit card debt.

