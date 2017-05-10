Money needed to keep the lights on at...

Money needed to keep the lights on at MUN music halls

A new lighting system at the Memorial University School of Music will cost about $250,000. There's concern over what could be a dim future for the two concert halls at Memorial University's School of Music.

