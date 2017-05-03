'Miraculous' no arrests made at horse...

'Miraculous' no arrests made at horse fair, police officer says

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Leamington Spa Courier

Police Sergeant Christopher Kitson of Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team said apart from a few minor incidents of anti-social behaviour around the Jet garage on St John's gyratory, the weekend was relatively calm. Although the weekend was still quite busy overall, traffic was spread across the Saturday and Sunday, meaning roads were not as congested as they have been during previous horse fairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leamington Spa Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 6 hr anon 62,263
News Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14) 18 hr just like here 6
News a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte... Mon Ex Senator Santpo... 1
News Community activities, meetings (Jul '09) Apr 21 Grandparent in Mi... 5
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar '17 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar '17 need xpensive fil... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC