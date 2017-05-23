'Mind-blowing': Mud Lake resident goe...

'Mind-blowing': Mud Lake resident goes home for first time since flood

Read more: CBC News

Residents of Mud Lake are making their way back into the community today - and emotions are running high as the stark reality of what's left of home is absorbed. "This is just mind-blowing," said Joy Williams on Tuesday, while returning to her property for the first time in almost a week.

Newfoundland

