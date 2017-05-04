MHA confirms Clarenville shrimp plant will not reopen this season

"We know the plant didn't open last year, and it's not going to open this year," Holloway said during a Chamber of Commerce meeting held on Thursday, May 4 at St. Jude Hotel, where he presented his thoughts on the 2017 Budget. "The workers who are impacted at that plant are able to take advantage of what's called a Fish Plant Worker employment program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.