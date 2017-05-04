MHA confirms Clarenville shrimp plant...

MHA confirms Clarenville shrimp plant will not reopen this season

"We know the plant didn't open last year, and it's not going to open this year," Holloway said during a Chamber of Commerce meeting held on Thursday, May 4 at St. Jude Hotel, where he presented his thoughts on the 2017 Budget. "The workers who are impacted at that plant are able to take advantage of what's called a Fish Plant Worker employment program.

