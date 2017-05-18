May 24th weekend in Newfoundland and ...

May 24th weekend in Newfoundland and Labrador bringing rain, snow, fog, drizzle and a little sun

15 hrs ago

If you are hanging around metro for the May 24th weekend, today is likely your only day in the hot sun. Saturday is calling for just 8 C with showers or drizzle, while Sunday could see flurries and rain and a very chilly 2 C, dipping to 0 C at night.

Read more at The Labradorian.

Newfoundland

