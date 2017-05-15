Man in custody in connection with Tor...

Man in custody in connection with Torbay assault

A man who tried to flee the scene of an alleged assault in Torbay Sunday is in custody and awaiting a court appearance. Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol officers were called to Torbay around 4 p.m. Sunday and determined an assault and property damage had occurred.

Newfoundland

