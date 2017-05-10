Man charged in seizure of fentanyl, heroin on Beauford Place arrested again
Police officers in protective gear entered 22 Beauford Place in St. John's on April 29 and seized drugs and other items. Justin Hopkins, one of two men accused of trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, is back in custody after allegedly breaching his conditions.
Read more at CBC News.
