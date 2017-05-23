Letter: A beautiful landscape, trashed
I took these photos on May 11, on or near the East Coast Trail/Sugarloaf Path, outside the Robin Hood Bay landfill in St. John's. Clearly, the landfill has expanded towards the ocean.
