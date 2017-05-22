Justin Murrins, 'free spirit' killed in Shea Heights crash, donates organs

Justin Murrins, the 27-year-old who died in a vehicle rollover on Blackhead Road last week, is being remembered by friends, family and the Shea Heights community. Friends and family are remembering Justin Murrins, the 27-year-old killed in the Shea Heights neighbourhood of St. John's last week when the car he was in crashed and flipped over.

