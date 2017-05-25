Just because it says 'flushable' doesn't mean you should toss it in the toilet
Wipes, Band-Aids, Q-Tips, dental floss, makeup wipes, tissues, toys and cotton balls - all things that can be flushed down the toilet, but shouldn't be. The City of St. John's says there are only two things you should flush: human waste and toilet paper.
