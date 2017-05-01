Jury selection begins in Grand Falls-...

Jury selection begins in Grand Falls-Windsor murder trial

CBC News

The jury that will decide the fate of Pamela Pike, a woman accused of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Jason Skinner, is beginning to take shape. Burrage has just given a small speech about the importance of jury duty, he said it is one of the responsibilities shared by all Canadians.

Newfoundland

