Jason Skinner's family devastated by what they feel is lenient sentencing for his killer
Years of struggling to deal with the killing of their family member, the extended Skinner family was devastated again this week because of what they believe is a lenient sentencing for one of his killers. Pamela Pike, who stabbed Harbour Round native Jason Skinner to death in Grand Falls-Windsor in 2013, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison this week.
