'It's tearing me up': Teenage girl's letter about sexual abuse entered at trial in St. John's

A letter from a 14-year-old girl to her father, explaining how she had sex with her cadet training officer who was 33. A veteran journalist with more than 30 years' experience, Glenn Payette is a videojournalist with CBC News in St. John's. A letter that no 14-year-old girl should have to write was entered into evidence Monday at a civil trial in St. John's.

