It's May and winter's not done with Newfoundland
A mixed bag of wintry weather is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada's latest special weather statement for the island portion of the province. A low pressure system approaching Newfoundland from the southwest will bring snow, freezing rain, and rain to the island beginning Tuesday morning and continuing into Wednesday morning, Environment Canada says.
