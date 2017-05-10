International students biggest users of MUN's campus food bank
The MUN campus food bank has been around for more than 20 years and collects donations from the university community to keep food on the shelves. More than half of Memorial University's food bank users in St. John's are students who make up a smaller portion of the school's population: international graduate students.
