'I just keep going': Edmonton woman first on record to complete Trans-Canada trek

Sarah Jackson will finish her nation-wide trek on the Trans Canada Trail in Cape Spear on Wednesday - two years after leaving Victoria, B.C. After spending the last two years on the Trans Canada Trail, Sarah Jackson is set to become the first woman on record to complete the 11,500 kilometre hike. The 24-year-old Edmonton woman parked her car in Victoria, B.C. back in June of 2015, and hasn't looked back since.

