Hungry Newfoundland moose destroys Maple Leaf tulip display: 'A giant salad bar'

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - In a collision of Canadian icons, a hungry moose destroyed a Maple Leaf tulip display planted to mark Canada 150 celebrations in St. John's. The intruder left tell-tale footprints as it laid waste to hundreds of sprouting plants at the Memorial University of Newfoundland Botanical Garden.

Newfoundland

