There are on the Nor'Wester story from Yesterday, titled Human Rights Commission recognizes International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. In it, Nor'Wester reports that:

The day draws annual attention to the discrimination and challenges faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people and is the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, rransgender, intersex and questioning solidarity event, with more than 130 countries taking part. Among the events to mark the day is the annual DanceWalk in St. John's hosted by Raise Up Fundraising and the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador takes place on Water Street this evening around 6 p.m. near the War Memorial and Harbourside Park.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Nor'Wester.