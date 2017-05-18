Human Rights Commission recognizes International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia
The day draws annual attention to the discrimination and challenges faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people and is the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, rransgender, intersex and questioning solidarity event, with more than 130 countries taking part. Among the events to mark the day is the annual DanceWalk in St. John's hosted by Raise Up Fundraising and the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador takes place on Water Street this evening around 6 p.m. near the War Memorial and Harbourside Park.
Wow, 130 countries taking part in an lgbt awareness day and various Southern cities removing statues of Confederacy bigwigs...Valium and Prozac prescriptions are way up all over the buybull belt this week.
