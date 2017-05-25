How do you solve a problem like a dead whale? Lack of help is 'scandalous,' says mayor
A dead humpback whale is seen beached in Outer Cove on Monday, May 22. As of May 30, it's drifted back into the water, but still there's no clear solution to get rid of the carcass. 'Hopefully the next time we're talking, the whale will be gone out to sea and this will all just be a bad memory.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|15 min
|Eastside Reporter
|62,338
|Human Rights Commission recognizes Internationa...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Cell tower badly needed: Rogers (Jul '14)
|May 3
|just like here
|6
|a Beyond bizarre:a N.L. premier under fire afte...
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|1
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr '17
|mella
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC